Paige Spiranac Wows in a Deep Plunging White Gown at the SI Swim Launch Party
Paige Spiranac schooled everyone on how to rule a red carpet. The 31-year-old golf instructor and content creator stepped out to celebrate the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 60th anniversary at the magazine’s launch party in New York City. Turning heads on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel, the SI Swimsuit legend opted for a white, low-plunging gown by Christopher Esber and Stuart Weitzman heels.
Knowing full well that the weather wasn’t cooperating, Spiranac made sure there was extra tape to keep her dress intact from the gusts of winds. “It’s full metal,” she shared on the carpet. “I’m locked and loaded in this dress.” As for her glam, the blonde beauty kept her hair wavy with a side part and her makeup soft with a darker lip.
Similar to the Thursday party, she can be seen dazzling on the cover in a Maria Lucia Hohan neutral-colored gown with a deep V-neck and thigh-high slit, shoes by Dolce & Gabbana and accessories by Melinda Maria and and Charlie Lapson that was styled by Molly Dickson.
Since making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018—when she traveled to Aruba with photographer James Macari—her following has grown exponentially.
“I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful,” she stated while on location at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. “I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong.”