Peyton List Is Striking in Bold Red Velvet Corset Gown for ‘Cobra Kai’ Premiere
To no one’s surprise, Peyton List looked absolutely stunning in the cherry red corset gown she wore for the premiere of the final part of the final season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. The actress, who played Tory Nichols through seasons 2-6, walked the red carpet in a gorgeous dress that, upon further inspection, had so many great details.
Starting off with the strapless bodice, the fitted corset dipping in a small curve shape gave the dress a bodacious aura that couldn’t be matched. The midsection featured gathered fabric around the waist that extended on one side and came into a knot on the other. This gathered fabric not only granted the dress a unique shape in the middle but also acted as a show-stopper detail before introducing the skirt. And, as for the bottom, its straight shape added more length.
As for her hair and makeup, List styled her tresses in a slicked-back bun and went with a glamorous smoky eye and pink lip. Undoubtedly, she was a red-coated dream, leaving her as one the best dressed for the premiere.
The 26-year-old actress wasn’t the only person who came to slay the red carpet as newly-announced Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Rayna Vallandingham also stunned in her spectacular gown.
Vallandingham went with a semi-transparent light brown and black outfit. Ornate designs could be found throughout the dress, including the bodice and high neck which featured a dragon. Going down the gown, black lace continued to take over, creating a see-through layer all the way to the Tae Kwon Do World Champion’s open-toed black and silver-strapped heels.
The 22-year-old mixed martial artist wore her hair in a messy updo, allowing a few face-framing strands to hang in front of her face in waves. And, in speaking of Vallandingham’s vicious face card, she went with dramatic makeup, including a razor-sharp inner-eye wing and a soft-toned matte lip. Needless to say, this look definitely hit the mark and made her a standout on the carpet.
List and Vallandingham both star in Cobra Kai, with the mixed martial artist recently joining the cast in the sixth and final season as character Zara Malik.
Vallandingham was beyond excited to take on the role of Zara, citing the thrill that comes with mixing her athletic skills with acting.
“When I found out that I booked the role of Zara, I was overwhelmed by the honor of being a part of this iconic franchise, especially having been a martial artist for my entire life,” Vallandingham told Numéro Netherlands. “Filming it was indescribable because the passion in the air from the whole cast was palpable, so it felt like we really all were a part of this world, competing on the biggest stage. From production to it now being released, it’s been such an incredible and full-circle experience for me.”
“On my 20th birthday, my agents called me and told me I had booked Cobra Kai, and ever since then, it’s been such a beautiful journey of watching my dreams come true right before my eyes,” she added. “The opportunity has made all of those years of rejection completely and utterly worth it. When I’m on set, doing my own stunts and acting, it feels like that is exactly where I’m supposed to be, and this is just the first year of it all.”
Acting alongside beloved actresses like List only makes Vallandingham’s red carpet appearance more satisfying. It’ll be a delight to see where else her undeniable talents take her next, including her appearance in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine this spring.
All six seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.