Rayna Vallandingham
13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion Rayna Vallandingham is an undeniable powerhouse in the world of mixed martial arts. At 22 years old, she’s already launched an incredibly impressive career after finding love for the sport as a young child. Today, she is a 4th-degree black belt, an actress and content creator, infusing determination and drive into every venture she pursues.
The multi-talented athlete can now add another title to her ever-growing résumé—SI Swimsuit model. The Southern California native just posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica, joining the list of rookies being featured in the 2025 magazine.
Vallandingham began taking Tae Kwon Do classes at 2 years old. By age 20, she became the youngest black belt martial artist to win 12 World Championships. With an impressive 3.7 million followers on Instagram, she’s developed a loyal fan base who tune in to her every post. Whether it’s videos from the dojo or snaps of her latest fashionable ‘fit check, she’s created an internet presence worth revisiting.
As for her career in acting, Vallandingham appears in the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix.
A fitness and wellness advocate, Vallandingham, who was raised in an Indian-American family, has worked with brands like Alo Yoga.