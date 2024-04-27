Pia Wurtzbach Takes to the Desert in Rust-Colored Mini Halter Dress
Filipina model Pia Wurtzbach lives full-time in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. While most of us were bundled up in coats this winter, the 34-year-old was still enjoying the sunshine. The perpetual warmth in her location has made her somewhat of an expert at dressing for a warm climate. Her latest outfit is the perfect example.
The former Miss Universe stepped out into the desert landscape surrounding the city in a fittingly rust-colored mini halter dress. The backless number was made of a fine knit material, which shone against the tan sands in the backdrop. For the photo shoot, the model forwent shoes. She paired the dress with a simple gold bracelet on one arm and a watch on the other. Wurtzbach sported a glowy face of makeup and wore her hair down.
“When in #Dubai ❤️,” she captioned the elegant series of photos, in which she showed off all angles of her simple, yet stunning, outfit.
As a fashion model, her penchant for dressing well comes as no surprise to us. Between brand campaigns, runway shows and appearances at international fashion weeks, her wardrobe is impressive to say the least.
And now that spring has come and the weather is warming up (though perhaps not to the same degree as in Dubai), we’re looking forward to taking the model’s fashion choices as inspiration for our own—starting, of course, with her red halter mini. If Wurtzbach has anything to say about it, a bold knit mini dress is the perfect statement piece for the season.