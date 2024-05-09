Here’s How You Can Purchase the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue
The moment we’ve been waiting for is just around the corner: the release of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 60th anniversary magazine hits newsstands on Tuesday, May 14, but you can pre-order your copy today.
Brand legends including Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks and Paige Spiranac returned to the fold for this year’s publication, which celebrates 60 years of beauty, diversity and empowerment. In addition to an iconic photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., exotic locations including Belize, Portugal and the Mexican Caribbean also served as the backdrop for stunning photo shoots in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
And while several favorites make their mark in the annual issue once again this year, we’re thrilled to welcome a number of incredible women into the SI Swimsuit family as rookies: including Olivia Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, Xandra Pohl, Berkleigh Wright, Lori Harvey, Achieng Agutu, Jena Sims, Nina Cash, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez and Brittney Nicole.
Pre-order the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue here.
Following the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue’s release next Tuesday, we’ll be celebrating the magazine’s launch with a series of can’t-miss events in Hollywood, Fla. Join us at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 18 and 19 to enjoy interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests, and of course, your favorite brand models. Tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 can be purchased here, including individual day passes, multi-day weekend passes and an extravagant VIP experience.
So, pre-order your copy of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue here, and join us for a legendary party in Florida. We can’t wait to celebrate six decades of SI Swimsuit with you!