5 Inspiring Photos of SI Swimsuit Model and Activist Lauren Wasser in Belize
Ananya Panchal
The theme of this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue is “Be Legendary,” and Lauren Wasser’s story certainly is unforgettable.
The model and actress, who grew up with a love for basketball, had her world turned upside down in 2012, when at the age of 24, she used a tampon as instructed and contracted toxic shock syndrome. Wasser suffered from kidney failure and two heart attacks and was ultimately given a 1 percent chance of survival. Ultimately, her right leg had to be amputated, and after suffering ongoing pain, Wasser had her left one removed six years later.
This May, the 36-year-old makes her debut with SI Swimsuit. She traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her rookie feature and is reminding the world that beauty is so much more than what you look like.
“Toxic shock syndrome has been happening for 30 plus years, and it's killed and injured thousands of women that you will never see nor hear about because their families are the ones that are carrying their spirits. I felt a duty that I had to not only be the messenger, but I had to be the voice of those women,” she shares. “I need to do this not only for myself and those women, but for our future and for the generations to come, because this shouldn’t happen to another soul. Unfortunately, [feminine hygiene products are] a billion dollar industry. I always say if men had an issue with this thing, I think it would be resolved…tomorrow. But unfortunately, as women, we’ve had to fight for our place in this world and we’ve had to fight for everything we have. So, I’m still fighting for all of us for safer feminine hygiene products just so that we can go about our lives and do the things that we need to do.”
Today, Wasser uses her platform to advocate for women’s health issues and raise awareness about the toxins in feminine hygiene products. In addition to her modeling career—which has taken off in full-force in the past few years with Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani campaigns and features in Vogue Korea, Glamour Germany and Harper’s Bazaar UK—Wasser is dedicated to sharing her story and creating change in the world.
She also defines herself as an athlete and is constantly moving her body, whether it’s in the form of running, swimming, Pilates, hiking or walking her dog. She heavily credits her prosthetics company and team for her super cool and functional gold legs—inspired by A$AP Rocky’s gold teeth—for allowing her to “rediscover” her love for movement and be the athlete she used to be.
Below are five stunning and empowering photos of Wasser on the breathtaking beaches of Belize.
Read more about Lauren Wasser’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot here.