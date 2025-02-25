Rayna Vallandingham Flaunts Lean Figure in Casual, Cute Sports Bra Look
Rayna Vallandingham is serving up some major body goals in her latest Instagram post where she takes classic mirror flicks in casual clothes perfect for lounging around the house. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who will appear in the 2025 magazine after a photo shoot in Jamaica—makes even the most lax of outfits enviable for her fans.
For her post, Vallandingham dons a white sports bra with a deep plunge that allows for skin to show, flaunting her toned abs. She pairs her top with a pair of black mini shorts, which are the perfect choice for this particular ensemble. And who could ignore her signature voluminous hair in these snaps? Parted to the side in a messy style just elevates this look even further, showcasing how truly effortless it is for the Tae Kwon Do World Champion to look good.
Surrounded by an aesthetically pleasing room that’s tinged with the stunning golden hour only the sun can provide, Valladingham’s incomparable beauty still manages to be all anyone can focus on.
As an ambassador for Alo Yoga, which she reps in these snaps, casual clothes are the norm for this 22-year-old mixed martial artist.
As part of her intense training, Vallandingham works relentlessly alongside her trainer to push her body to the limits. She’s certainly shown her trainer she has what it takes as he labels her a “beast” for being able to perform 720 kicks flawlessly.
Knowing that she’s a 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion and possesses a fourth-degree black belt only speaks to how talented Vallandingham truly is. All the more reason why fans loved to see her take her unique skills to Netflix’s Cobra Kai.
In the martial arts series, the California native stars as Zara Malik, an antagonist who serves as the co-captain of the Iron Dragons. It wasn’t difficult for Vallandingham to step into the shoes of the character, though the experience wasn’t all easy. “You’re doing it over and over and over again, different camera angles, different lenses, different intensity,” she told SELF Magazine. “It’s really so much fun, but definitely very intense.”
Fortunately, the similarities she shares with Malik grounded her back to herself when training became more and more intense. “That competitive mindset really took over again, and I got back to who Rayna really is at the core,” she added. “I was really immersed in this world, and I truly became this character. I feel like we all kind of felt like we were truly in this world. It was definitely a cool energy in the air.”
Whether Vallandingham is chilling in athleisure or refining her kicks, martial arts is at the forefront of her mind. Stay tuned for her full SI Swimsuit gallery and feature, in time for the May magazine.