Reese Witherspoon Is Enchanting on Emmys Red Carpet in Delicate Floral Strapless Gown
Last night, the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event was, as per usual, a star-studded affair. Television’s best and brightest stars (and other fashionable celebrities) arrived to the red carpet in a variety of eye-catching styles, ready to support their fellow actors—and receive impressive awards themselves.
Among the crowd was American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, the stunning star of the likes of Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies. As always, the 48-year-old did not disappoint where fashion was concerned. She took to the red carpet in a stunning strapless black Dior gown with a tulle skirt and delicate white floral detailing throughout. She wore a diamond necklace, gold rings and carried a gold pearl-encrusted clutch to match.
Witherspoon was a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ television series starring the actress along with Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup.
Though she didn’t leave the event with the award—having lost out to Japanese actress Anna Sawai of the television series Shōgun—the nomination was testament enough to Witherspoon’s outstanding acting career (in her current series and in those that came before). The actress won her first and only Emmy Award in 2017 alongside the cast and crew of Big Little Lies, which took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Regardless of the outcome, the actress was certainly sight to behold.