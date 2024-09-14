Reneé Rapp Always Tells Her Stylist to Pull Fashion Inspo From This Unexpected Artist
At just 24, pop star Reneé Rapp has accomplished more than she could have ever imagined. The “Not My Fault” singer released her debut studio album, Snow Angel, last August and has quickly become one of the most prominent female figures in the music industry. The 2023 MTV Video Music Award Best New Artist nominee recently chatted with InStyle about starring on Broadway, navigating Hollywood, her childhood as a member of Gen Z, fame and fashion.
The Sex Lives of College Girls star, who came out as bisexual in 2022 and gay in 2024, has become an icon for the young LGBTQ+ community. During the interview, she mentioned that playing more feminine roles like Regina George in Mean Girls—both on Broadway and in the new film remake based on the 2004 romantic comedy—causes confusion for some people who don’t understand that an actor’s job is literally to act. People often think because they know her character so well, they know Rapp. Thus, the artist receives comments about her clothing when she’s seen outside of the industry, wearing what she feels comfortable and confident in: baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts and slouchy sweaters.
“I am on a lesbian pop culture viewing journey right now,“ she shared with the outlet, noting that her “lesbian queen” is Kate Winslet. “My other lesbian queen is Justin Bieber. But it’s his style. I always tell my stylist: ‘Dress me like Justin.’ When I first started working [in Hollywood], I remember people being like, ‘Oh, she looks so different in real life.’ Or, ‘Wow, she dresses very different.’ ... I get why they think that, ’cause, like, damn, if you look at some pictures of me in things I’ve acted in, you would literally think my name is Jessica.”