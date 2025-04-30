Sabrina Carpenter’s Mesmerizing Poolside Versace Campaign Is Pure Summer Elegance
It looks like Sabrina Carpenter and Versace have really good poolside chem (I tried, I’m sorry!).
The 25-year-old pop star has had an unbelievable couple of years thanks to her undisputed song of the summer, “Espresso,” which she famously debuted at Coachella 2024 (time moves absurdly fast). She also spent part of 2024 opening for Taylor Swift during the second leg of The Eras Tour before dropping her sixth album, appropriately titled Short n’ Sweet, last August and hitting the road again for her own tour. As if things couldn’t get better for the singer, the aforementioned album went on to win Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2025 Grammys, cementing her place in pop superstardom.
While there are plenty of exciting things on the horizon for this “Busy Woman,” her latest exciting venture included a partnership with iconic luxury brand Versace for their La Vacanza collection, and the photos for the ad are so stunning, they should really be framed.
In the gorgeous shoot, which was photographed by Calijn Jacobs, Carpenter could be seen lounging poolside in a few stylish looks. The first slide saw her sitting in a semi-sheer black button-up top, her legs bare and her strappy heeled footwear on full display to help show off the Versace Tag Bowling Shoulder Bag ($1,190), which she modeled in the “Green” shade. In the second photo, she sported a one-shoulder black top and intricate bangle bracelet, this time opting for a golden version of the bag.
But the most breathtaking of the bunch was the third and final photo, which saw Carpenter lying out beside a crystal clear pool, going full golden goddess in a sparkling mini dress that could’ve been plucked right out of any Hollywood party in the ‘60s, her black and gold strappy heel the perfect finishing touch to the outrgeously lux look.
Her signature platinum blonde shag bang was styled with a wispy, windswept curl, her hair pulled into a messy updo for one of the photos, while her tresses were left to flutter down her shoulders in others. Her makeup was decidedly dark, with her bright blue eyes completely lined with smudged black eyeliner and a deep gray smoky eye, as well as a glossy berry on the lips, taking the overall aesthetic from the ‘60s to the early ‘00s in no time.
On Versace’s website, the brand described the inspiration for the designs as being in the spirit of “a poolside atmosphere imbued with the classic language of Hollywood.”
“I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace,” a quote from Carpenter on the site’s campaign page reads. “That is what Versace means to me; amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways. This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear.”
And fans of the pop superstar’s style were happy to let her know exactly what they thought of the campaign, taking to Versace’s Instagram comments to ask the singer to “Please Please Please” never stop being iconic:
“we need a stronger word than MOTHER,” one commenter demanded.
“early 2000s codes I’m obsessed,” another noted.
“so Twilight coded im gagged,” another fan wrote, referencing the green-tinted filter used in both the first photo of the ad and the beloved vampire romance.
As far as what’s up next for the superstar, Carpenter will be back on the road for the second leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour later this summer—until then, we’ll just assume she’s busy working late...she is a singer, after all.