Sabrina Carpenter Is Angelic As Ever in Curve-Hugging White Knit Midi Dress
Sabrina Carpenter is a “busy woman.” In between country hopping for her European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour and performing phenomenal sets to sold-out crowds, the singer has the time to craft the most perfect IG photo dump. And, as any social media consumer or connoisseur knows, it’s an art that takes time, dedication and careful curation.
The “Please Please Please” singer, who released her sixth studio album last August and has been touring since September with a holiday break, stunned in a white midi dress in her latest post. She flaunted her curves in the sheer long-sleeve knit number, striking a bold smolder while barefoot on a grand staircase. She also shared a fun selfie from the glam chair, her signature bouncy blonde locks set in tight rollers, and tagged hairstylist Evanie Frausto. The slides also featured the Eiffel Tower at night time, a fluffy croissant and vibrant juicy strawberries.
“Je suis petite est sucre!,” the Pennsylvania native captioned the carousel shared with her 45.5 million followers. Carpenter performed in Paris on March 16.
“Don’t ask me anything ab the caption,” Madelyn Cline commented. Fans quickly noticed that the pop star likely meant to say, “I am short and sweet,” but Instagram’s auto-translation mistakenly displayed it as “I’m little is sugar!”
“translated so wrong sorry,” Carpenter followed up in a reply.
“J’ADORE,” Seventeen magazine wrote.
“the paris juno position was chefs kiss 😙🤌,” Spencers chimed about the NSFW iconic stage moment that you’ll have to look up yourself.
“Bodyodyody,” Josie Totah declared.
“third slide absolute hair goals,” Capital added
“paris just got sweeter ✨,” Amazon fashion declared.
“Paris has never been sweeter 🍬,” one fan agreed.
“european air just looks so good on you. every europe dump you give us is like a present 🙂↕️,” another gushed.
“the translation didn’t eat but you DID mon cherieeee😍,” someone else cleverly stated.
Up next, the former Disney Channel star is headed to Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam this week, followed by Milan, Zurich and Norway next week. She's also set to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza this summer. Last year, just weeks before releasing Short n' Sweet, she made her festival headlining debut at San Francisco’s Outside Lands.
Carpenter performed at this year’s Grammy Awards where she was nominated for six awards and took home two wins for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.”