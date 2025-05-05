Sabrina Carpenter Takes Over Met Gala Carpet in Adorable Tailored Bodysuit and Cropped Coat
Met Gala Monday is officially upon us!
The star-studded yearly fashion event returned this week and the many famous faces in attendance did not disappoint. The theme for 2025 was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code for the event noted as “tailored for you,” asking attendees to attire themselves in outfits exploring and celebrating styles of “Black dandyism.”
While there were countless A-listers in attendance for the iconic event—which raises money every year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute—pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter took to the blue floral carpet in a look so good, it must be seen to be appreciated.
First spotted exiting The Mark Hotel on her way to the event, the singer was seen sporting a plush fur coat with her blonde hair flowing onto her shoulders in luxurous waves. She hustled with her team to her ride, so little else of the outfit could be noted—aside from a pair of truly sky-high heels peeking out from beneath the hem of the coat.
Once arriving on the blue floral carpet, Carpenter revealed what she had been concealing, and it was certainly worth the wait!
In a warm brown bodysuit with a matching cropped blazer and two long tails making up a dramatic train, the superstar certainly took the “tailored for you” dress code to heart. While the silhouette of the ensemble was perfectly on brand for Carpenter, the details really helped this look pop. These included a stark white collar with silver accessories—which gave the illusion of a dress shirt underneath—as well as some glinting silver buttons and matching platform heels.
Her hair and makeup were also unbelievably done, with her iconic platnium blonde shag bangs serving up pure ‘60s vibes in a side part style. For her makeup, the singer opted for strong, dark eyebrows, white eyeshadow, peachy-pink cheeks and a nude matte lip.
Though the Met Gala isn’t Carpenter’s only foray into the world of high fashion recently, with the singer having just taken part in a summer campaign for beloved brand Versace. Posing poolside for the photo shoot in stunning summertime fashion, the breathtaking photos are a luxury in themselves.
“I have always felt empowered when wearing Versace,” a quote from Carpenter on the site reads. “That is what Versace means to me; amazing clothes which empower individuals to express themself in so many different ways. This La Vacanza collection is exactly that and feels so free and exciting to wear.”
Needless to say, after these stunning 2025 fashion moments, we’re more than excited to see the superstar’s next red carpet look!