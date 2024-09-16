Swimsuit

See How Christen Harper Customized This Lions T-Shirt for Game Day and Get the Look

The SI Swimsuit model styled a vintage tee for a Sunday NFL game at Ford Field.

Cara O’Bleness

Christen Harper
Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions may have fallen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-16 yesterday, but Christen Harper was an absolute winner in the style department from the stands. The 31-year-old SI Swimsuit model, who is married to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, showed off her game day style ahead of kickoff on TikTok—and best of all, Harper never gatekeeps her clothing.

Shop the exact Lions graphic T-shirt and jeans the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year wore to Ford Field for Sunday’s game below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Junk Food Lions Vintage Tee, $48 (shopbop.com)

Lions T-Shirt
Shopbop

This Honolulu blue crewneck T-shirt is ultra soft and features distressed edges at the hem. While we adore the top as is, we particularly love how Harper customized it to make it her own. As you can see in her TikTok of the look, Harper cut the neckline to make the tee into an off-the-shoulder top, then tied the hem of the T-shirt in back to turn the loose garment into a fitted, belly-revealing shirt.

Citizens of Humanity Paloma Baggy Jeans, $228 (shopbop.com)

Citizens of Humanity Jeans
Shopbop

Harper paired her top with these baggy wide-leg jeans, which are truly a fall closet staple, game day or not. When it comes to sizing, keep in mind that most customers say this particular style runs large.

To round out her football Sunday ’fit, the model wore casual sneakers on her feet and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a sparkly bag.

Published
