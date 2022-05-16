Christen Harper was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts along with Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Tanaye White, and Georgina Burke.

The Southern Californian was one of the winners of 2021’s Swim Search and introduced as a Rookie for SI Swimsuit in ’22.

Harper decided to pursue a career in modeling at 20 to help pay her way through college. She often received pushback from agents and clients to lose weight. Instead of shrinking herself down to fit into the standard sizing, Harper stayed true to herself and continued to pursue modeling knowing she was enough exactly how she was.

Known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much needed R&R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.

The styling for this Barbados photoshoot was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young and cool aesthetic with functionality in mind, perfectly set to the beautiful Caribbean landscape.

Hair: Anthony Cristiano

Make-up: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Ben Watts

