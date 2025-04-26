Shay Mitchell Is a Proud Millennial Cowgirl in Mini Skirt and Boots Combo for New Instagram Video
It’s safe to say Shay Mitchell is having a rootin’-tootin’ good time at Stagecoach 2025—that is, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by!
With the music festival in full swing just one weekend after Coachella ended, the 38-year-old actress and entrepreneur wasted no time getting the good times rolling, taking to social media to celebrate “country music’s biggest party” in style by posting an adorable (and honestly, hilarious) video to the delight of her 35.6 million Instagram followers.
In the clip, Mitchell emerged from behind the counter of an appropriately western-looking bar (or should I say “saloon?” Or perhaps “honky-tonk?!”) before a group of her friends converged from out of nowhere, crawling over to join her while dancing along to LeAnn Rimes’s iconic hit, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” before jumping up on the bartop in a reference to the classic and deeply underrated film, Coyote Ugly (I said what I said).
The video also featured text over the clip reading, “When you hand a millennial a cowboy hat...” with Mitchell adding in the caption, “Couldn’t be truer.”
Fans could get a closer look at Mitchell’s outfit on TikTok, where she posted a video of her “DAY 1” outfit for Stagecoach 2025. Opting for a twist on traditional cowboy fare, the actress wore a western-style button-up shirt with black and red detailing, which she kept open, revealing a matching black bra underneath. She paired the top with a seriously micro black leather mini skirt. Accessorizing the look with rectangular sunglasses, black cowboy boots and a matching cowboy hat (because, of course), it really was the perfect festival ensemble.
And fans of the superstar were quick to take to her Instagram comments to let her know they not only understood her deep-cut reference, but also appreciated it!
“Absolutely love this. 😂 🤠,” one follower wrote.
“Yesss the most iconic movie!!!!” Another added.
“LMAO Its Funny Because It’s True ! 😂🤠,” a fellow millennial shared.
And Mitchell’s clearly been ready to take on this beloved music festival for some time now, having also posted her detailed packing plans to TikTok earlier this week. In the video, Mitchell walked her followers through her thought process when it came to traveling for festival season, and she also featured some pieces from her luxurious travel accessories line, BÉIS.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what other fabulous looks Mitchell has planned for Stagecoach 2025!