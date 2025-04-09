We Have Heart Eyes for Shay Mitchell’s Groovy Heart-Printed Set
Shay Mitchell can rock any hairstyle, and this is the only proof you need. On Instagram Tuesday morning, the actress shared a new set of frames from her shoot with Numéro Netherlands. The Beis founder and newest OGX ambassador featured a plethora of looks—and we can’t decide which one we love more (spoiler: we love them all).
In one look, Mitchell channels a blast from the past (cue Duran Duran’s 1989 song “Girls On Film” from the post’s background). The 37-year-old sported a ‘70s-style auburn shag wig with bangs and a plunging graphic tank printed with floral and heart-shaped detailing.
Tying the look together is a pair of matching printed pants and cherry red mules (plus, some sheer white socks).
The shoot takes place at an empty, abandoned pool, where Mitchell uses the diving board as a gym bench. With a pair of dumbbells, Mitchell—despite being adorned in a luxurious fur coat and heels in some shots—poses athletically in a variety of lifting-like positions including presses and flies.
Continuing the balance of sporty-chic, another Mitchell look also pays homage to trends from past eras. She pairs a mesh, jersey-material black graphic tee with an ‘80s-like fleece workout set: a ruby red cardigan with high-wasted shorts of the same hue.
The Velma voice actress ditches the heels for this look and opts for chunky white sneakers to match her white tights. A flash of hardware can also be spotted with her gold chained belt.
Mitchell’s latest post is the third of three installments for her shoot with Numéro. In a video the actress shared on April 5, she tapped into more ‘80s workout-themed outfits. One fit included a long-sleeved cobalt blue ‘fit, chunky gold earrings and yellow heels, while another sported an entirely leopard print leotard.
In both looks, however, Mitchell sported a bombshell blonde wig which looked absolutely stunning on the naturally espresso brown-haired beauty. “Just me, myself, and a few of my fav personalities 🤪,” she captioned the post as a nod to the variety of looks she sported for the occasion.
Whether she’s on the red carpet or curling a dumbbell at the bottom of an empty pool, Mitchell makes any setting glamorous. Fellow Instagram users agree, including the team at Beis.
“Mother is mothering 🔥,” Beis commented on Mitchell’s most recent post, showing lots of love to their founder.