Shay Mitchell’s London Fashion Week Look Is the Fall Version of an Egdy Leather Set
Burgundy is the new black. Autumn is on the horizon, just in time for London Fashion Week, and Shay Mitchell is busting out all the warm fall hues. The Pretty Little Liars star attended an H&M musical event to kickstart London Fashion Week at the Copperbox on Sept. 12 in a gorgeous leather jacket, mini skirt and tall boots from the global fashion retailer. She looked cozy, radiant and super stylish in the beautiful moody shade, which was the most perfect mix of chocolate and burgundy.
The 37-year-old accessorized with massive gold teardrop earrings and a small snakeskin purse.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The BÉIS founder worked with makeup artist Angie Mar for the occasion, who created the most flawless, glowy glam look, including a glass skin base, rosy cheeks using Rhode’s Sleepy Girl Pocket Blush ($24), winged eyeliner, a warm smokey taupe eye using Makeup By Mario’s Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette ($50) and dark brows. Our favorite part of the makeup was her super shiny berry lip, created using Mac Lip Liners ($25) in “Chestnut” and “Burgundy” and topped off with Huda Beauty’s Clear Plumping Lip Gloss ($19).
Mitchell’s long brown locks were perfectly slicked back into a high ponytail by hairstylist Jay, and the entire look was curated by Shalev Lavàn.
“72 hrs in LDN,” the mom of two, who shares her daughters with actor Matte Babel, captioned a carousel that she shared with her 35.9 million followers.
“Wow,” Naomi Genes commented.
“This entire look 🤌🏽🤎,” Sabrina Vittoria wrote.
“Hair, makeup, outfit, everything so gorgeous!!!” one fan exclaimed.