Shay Mitchell Is the Latest Celeb to Embrace Lime Green Swimwear
Step aside butter yellow, there’s a new sweet, light shade in town. Shay Mitchell is the latest celeb to join Kendall Jenner and SI Swimsuit models Sixtine, Lais Ribeiro and Hunter McGrady in embracing lime green swimwear for summer 2024.
While Sixtine, Ribeiro and Jenner all secured their cute green bikinis from Calzedonia, Mitchell’s is from a different brand. The Beis founder was recently photographed while soaking up some sun in the cutest bikini from Monday Swimwear. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a complete and chic look for a perfect boat day without a matching cover-up. The 37-year-old Ontario native paired the bright suit with a linen button-down and a scrunchy skirt, both also from the beachwear company.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Morocco Top, $100, Cayman Skirt, $82 in “Honeydew Summer Plaid” and Barcelona Tunic, $140 in “Honeydew Crinkle Linen” (mondayswimwear.com)
The mom of two, who shares her kids Atlas and Rome with longtime boyfriend Matte Babel, accessorized with oval sunglasses, a Jimmy’s Beach trucker hat and several cool necklaces, including a trendy bubble letter “S” pendant. Mitchell promoted a new Tequila Blanco drink from her brand Onda and showed off her slim, toned and tanned figure in the Instagram snaps.
“Sun, sea and a lot of tequila,” the Pretty Little Liars and You actress captioned the carousel that she shared with her 36.1. million followers.
“Stunning!” the official Monday Swimwear account commented.
“QUEEN,” Tyler Schmitt declared.
“Mother Shay,” Ash K Holm chimed.
“Love that 🍋🟩,” Elysia Rotaru wrote.