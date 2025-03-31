Shay Mitchell Is a Seaside Dream in Blue Striped Bikini in the Maldives: Shop Now
Shay Mitchell is turning up the heat in an icy blue bikini. The actress jetted off to the Maldives for a dreamy beachside family vacation and gave fans a peek into her tropical escape with a carousel of photos on Instagram.
The 37-year-old stunned in a baby blue and white striped bikini from Monday Swimwear that highlighted her glowing tan and fit figure. She accessorized the look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a gold chain, another pearl pendant necklace and futuristic silver sunglasses. She tossed on a cute blue linen button-down cover-up ($140) and breezy low-rise wide-leg pants. Shop her suit below.
The You star soaked up the sun on white sand beaches, sporting her signature slicked-back bun and minimalist glam. One morning, she snapped a pic of her vibrant fruit-filled breakfast—dragon fruit, pineapple, papaya and more—while another slide showed her applying sunscreen, followed by a quick tennis session. In a sweet moment, the Pretty Little Liars alum captured her daughters, Atlas and Rome, riding bikes on the shore.
The 36-year-old, who founded travel accessories line BÉIS, is currently staying at the luxe JOALI Maldives resort, and she’s certainly living her best life.
“hotter than the bluest flame💙🐟,” she wrote under the carousel shared with her 35.6 million followers over the weekend. The caption was a reference to the song “Bluest Flame” on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album, I Said I Love You First.
Mitchell might be a television mainstay and best-known for her role in Hollywood, but the entrepreneur has always been a true fashion girl at heart. Whether she’s walking a red carpet, running around with her daughters or hosting a BÉIS pop-up, she brings intentionality and flair to every look.
“I have a lot of roles in my life, so clothes play a big part in my life and add to the fun,” she said.
The Canada native also noted that after years of being in the spotlight—and now building a brand herself—she has a new appreciation for the behind-the-scenes hustle of fashion week.
“I love all the preparation that goes into making these shows happen. So many people work together for many months to not only design and produce the collection, but to produce the event, get people here, secure press, shoot the campaign,” Mitchell shared. “I have so much more BTS knowledge of how these things come together from BÉIS and our pop-ups, and can appreciate all the work that goes into them!”