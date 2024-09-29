Shay Mitchell Says Late-Summer Temperatures Call for Linen in Mini Dress and Blazer
Sunday, Sept. 22, marked the start of fall—at least in name. We may have technically entered a new season, but the weather (for the most part) speaks to the contrary. That’s always the thing about early autumn, though, isn’t it? Technically, we’re expected to put away our summer whites, our mini dresses and sandals. But, until temperatures really drop, we don’t feel particularly inclined to do so. At least, not completely.
It’s a mindset that we seemingly share with actress Shay Mitchell. While most celebrities are busy embracing fall fashion (largely at the hands of New York, Milan and Paris fashion weeks), the Pretty Little Liars star is maintaining a firm grip on her summer wardrobe. Wherever she is in the world, temperatures are still hot and summer styles are still in the rotation.
That means lots of linen, of course. Lightweight and airy, it is the quintessential fabric of the summer season—and of September, according to Mitchell. On a recent hot afternoon, she stepped outside in perhaps the best linen look that we’ve seen of late: a floral-adorned halter neck mini dress, which she paired with a matching oversized blazer. Both came in a pale cream color that (like the fabric) reminded us of fondly of summer fashion.
Both pieces—which she paired with a trendy pair of black sunglasses, silver strappy high heels and a messy up-do—were courtesy of Australian luxury label CAMILLA AND MARC. And both were the absolute picture of glamorous summer fashion. Or, if you’re like Mitchell, mid-September fashion.
Even if you can’t get your hands on the actress’s exact outfit (and trust us, we would if we could), it should serve as proof that we don’t have to pack away certain quintessentially summer styles right when fall begins (or when fashion weeks dictate that we should). If the weather is still warm where you are, consider leaving your linen, tanks and sandals in your closet for just a little bit longer. In any case, as temperatures cool, they can serve as the base of a layered look. For example, to your typical summer-y mini dress, consider adding a sweater or a leather jacket and a pair of boots to make it fall-ready.
Sure, eventually you will have to put some of those clothes away (until next year!), but we are just echoing Mitchell when we say, maybe it’s not yet time.