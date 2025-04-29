Shay Mitchell Is a Desert Angel in Tan Leather Jacket and Matching Shorts for Stagecoach Pics
Shay Mitchell is one of the festival queens everyone looks to when in need of some major style inspiration. Safe to say, her title remains unchanged as she delivers yet another look for the books.
For her Stagecoach festival outfit, Mitchell donned a tan leather jacket that was to die for. In some snaps, she zipped up the jacket to the top, while in others, she zipped down the piece, allowing for her black lace bra underneath to come to the forefront. Matching her tan leather jacket was a pair of shorts that gave her shiny, long legs a chance to show before stopping at those gorgeous light brown cowgirl boots.
From her oversized bag to her white bandana to the champagne bottle in her hand, her accessories were everything, but no accessory was greater than the hilariously large horse-shaped pool floatie that kept her company.
You can check out Mitchell’s latest Instagram post here!
Also spotted in this photo dump was a dark brown luggage case with the graphic of a light brown bikini on the front. This luggage comes from none other than Béis, Mitchell’s amazing brand that sees to the creation of a vast array of suitcases and travel bags of all shapes, sizes and colors.
It’s a pleasure to see the 38-year-old celebrity’s business still going strong! Ever since the brand’s official launch in 2018, Mitchell has worked tirelessly to find ways to be innovative while still keeping up with current trends. But, despite the never-ending process of creation, she remains clear on her goal to provide affordable luxury travel accessories, as that is what she would desire as a customer.
“I was a consumer myself. I’m still a consumer. I was out looking to buy my own luggage," Mitchell told Foundr when asked about how Béis was born. "As I started traveling more independently, I wanted to purchase my own luggage, bags and travel gear. And when I was a consumer out in the world, I was looking. I had this option that was so expensive, more than my plane ticket, and also didn’t meet the function that I needed."
She added, “So I couldn’t find anything that checked every box, you know? And I think that’s really where it came from. I’m also a consumer myself. I see what’s out there. I see what isn’t. And I saw a lot of what wasn’t out there at that time.”
From start-up to Stagecoach, Béis is now a traveling brand (literally!), going from place to place to showcase the beauty of traveling in style. The recent pop-up, Béis Rodeo, was a smash hit with consumers enjoying every bit of the fun and festivities that came with their purchase. Now all that’s left to wonder is, where will Béis go next?