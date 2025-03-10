10 Chic, ‘White Lotus’-Inspired Spring Vacation Essentials
Spring break season is almost here, and if your plans include channeling the effortlessly chic aesthetic of The White Lotus, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re lounging poolside with a cocktail in hand, exploring charming coastal towns, embarking on a scenic hike or indulging in a spa day, these 10 curated essentials will have you vacation-ready.
From swimwear (our specialty) and statement accessories to travel-ready beauty must-haves and breezy wardrobe staples, these picks will ensure you’re glowing from sunrise adventures to sunset dinners. All you’ll need is a spritz in hand, a playlist that screams “island time” and maybe a mysterious dinner companion or two.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Adanola Ultimate Ultra Crop Shorts, £32.99 and Ultimate Cross Back Bra, £29.99 in “Midnight blue” (adanola.com)
Adanola’s activewear has been going viral for quite some time. Backed by Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Ellie Thumann and more stunners, this London-based brand’s workout sets will be perfect for your morning yoga sesh or a run on the beach.
Montce Groovy Sarong, $68 (montce.com)
This mini-length linen-blend sarong comes in 29 colorways and features an adjustable self-tie closure that can be styled double-knotted at the center or tied to the side—perfect for completing your matching bikini or covering up just a tad before heading to the lunch buffet.
PacSun Starfish Corinne Triangle Bikini Top, $29.95 and Starfish Corinne Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $26.95 (pacsun.com)
This gorgeous white string set features the cutest colorful sea creature details and simple screams tropical vacation.
Abercrombie Tie-Front Shirt Dress Coverup, $59.50 (abercrombie.com)
This shirt dress swim cover-up, crafted from light and soft gauzy 100% cotton fabric, features chic front tie details for an effortless, beach-ready look.
Bydee Tropicália Beaded Waist Chain, $89 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This stunning and versatile waist chain can be styled on the waist or low hip, featuring multi-sized resin beads in verdant greens, warm ambers, deep blues and a pop of yellow. It also has a matching necklace ($79) if you are looking to elevate your stack.
Monday Swimwear Valencia Bag Small, $98 (mondayswimwear.com)
This adorable straw bag is perfect for all your beach or brunch essentials. It also comes in a large ($142) size in case you’re carrying sunscreen, hats, snacks and more for the whole family!
Bonnie & Clyde SUGAR Black Sunglasses, $178 (bonnieclyde.la)
These unisex design sunglasses give off a super chic, don’t bother me aesthetic perfect for when you’re nursing a hangover or enjoying alone time on the beach. They feature a heart detail at the ear tips and are made with glare reduction, scratch-resistant coating and 100% UVA/UVB protection.
Sasha Therese Vera Maxi Dress, $96 (sashatherese.com)
This show-stopping gown, featuring a scoop neckline and versatile tie details for endless styling options is crafted from the brand’s signature lightweight mesh in a stunning green print. It‘s fully lined, perfect for transitioning through seasons and unlike anything we have ever seen before.
Sage Vintage Charm Holder Necklace Base - Cloisonné Faux Pearl 10mm, $88 (thesagevintage.com)
This gold-plated chain features delicate deadstock cloisonné and faux pearls, adding a vintage-inspired touch to any look. It includes a gold-plated charm holder, allowing you to personalize it with the brand’s clip-anywhere charms or your own meaningful pieces.
Summer Away Gigi Strappy Sandals - Burgundy, $128 (summeraway.com)
These beautiful strappy burgundy sandals are designed with elegance and comfort in mind. Featuring a sleek leather sole, a chic square toe and a 10 mm flat heel, they offer both style and ease for any occasion.