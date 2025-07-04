Shop the Color-Blocked Micro Bikini Rayna Vallandingham Wore in Jamaica for SI Swimsuit
Rayna Vallandingham’s ethereal glow and sculpted figure stole the show during her SI Swimsuit debut in Jamaica for the 2025 issue.
Styled by fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, the vibrant, summery swimwear lineup was the ideal complement—an exciting bonus to an already unforgettable shoot.
The martial artist and actress, who posed for photographer Yu Tsai for her rookie photo shoot, stunned in a series of bold and cheeky looks, each more daring than the last, and all inspired by a vintage, flirty, eclectic Slim Aarons aesthetic.
Among them was the barely-there Bucci Bitty Bikini ($59) from Andi Bagus, a vibrant two-toned set that fit her like a glove and showcased her muscles and curves to perfection.
Vallandingham wore the style in an Emerald/Red Mix colorway that popped beautifully against the turquoise waters and lush tropical greenery. The two-piece is unapologetically micro, featuring a fixed triangle top that ties at the neck and back for a snug, flattering fit and an ultra-low-rise thong bottom with a V-shaped front and delicate string sides.
Designed with sunbathing and strutting in mind, the suit offers minimal coverage, maximum confidence and a sculpting fit that hugs in all the right places. It’s machine-made from a synthetic stretch base with tonal trim and is available now at andi-bagus.com.
The 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion has quickly emerged as a fan favorite for her blend of discipline, style and edge. She‘s also gained a major following through her breakout role as Zara Malik in the final season of Cobra Kai.
The San Diego native, who now lives in Los Angeles, is no stranger to breaking boundaries. But her impact is much deeper than just the accolades.
“If you want to do martial arts in cute clothes and makeup, go do it. That’s what you’re here on this Earth to do. You’re here to break barriers and push the envelope, and through your passion as well, which I think is so powerful,” she told Yahoo. “I think what was really remarkable for me is, all the records that I’ve set in the music video industry or social media or martial arts, it’s always been like, ‘Rayna, you were the first Indian American to do this,’ or ‘Rayna, you’re the first female Indian-American to lead a music video.’ And for me, that was so crazy because it’s like, Indian women are so incredible. They’re so beautiful.”