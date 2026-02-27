Eileen Gu Wore This Green Two-Piece on the SI Swimsuit Set: Shop It on Sale Here
Just days after becoming the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, Eileen Gu has been taking Milan Fashion Week by storm. With little to no down time in between the Milan Cortina Games and her front-row seat for Prada’s runway show, the 22-year-old professional athlete continues to demonstrate the fact that she is always making career moves.
Take, for example, her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature. The Stanford University student traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for her brand debut, where she was photographed by Ben Horton. And though it was Gu’s first time posing in front of the SI Swimsuit lens, the professional athlete is no stranger to the spotlight.
In addition to her prowess on the slopes—Gu is a two-time Olympian with six medals to her name, which she earned while competing for the People’s Republic of China—the San Francisco native is a thriving model. She has worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Victoria’s Secret, and has graced covers of publications including TIME and Vogue Hong Kong.
Emerald Shimmer Bella Bikini Top, $82.99 and Emerald Shimmer Paula Tie-Up Bikini Bottom, $90.99 (montce.com)
While on set in the Sunshine State, Gu was styled in several unexpected silhouettes and elevated basics, from striking bikinis to daring one-pieces with unique cut-outs. One of her standout beachside ensembles, pictured above, is currently on sale.
The emerald shimmer top features underwire and thick straps for support up top, while the high-waisted tie bottoms offer moderate back coverage. While the fashion team tied a knot into each tie on the sides of Gu’s hips, they can also be tied together in front, as pictured on the brand’s website.
Gu often speaks out about her desire to inspire young girls to get involved in sports, and while on set for last year’s issue, the athlete chatted with the SI Swimsuit team about the legacy she hopes to leave in a sport that is largely male-dominated.
“The progression of women's skiing has just been skyrocketing in the last, you know, five years, 10 years,” she stated. “ ... I think a big part of that really is inclusivity: Making girls feel as though there’s a place for them and it’s cool, culturally relevant, and something that they’re not afraid to say yes to. I hope that someone can, you know, turn on the TV or turn on YouTube or watch me compete and be like, ‘Oh look, she looks just like me.’ You know? And the idea of, ‘this sport isn't for you,’ it doesn't even get in their head because the first time they’re exposed to it is through someone who looks like them.”