Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Eileen Gu: 2025 The Boca Raton

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, alongside fellow models Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger.

Gu is a three-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated freestyle skier in World Cup history. The San Francisco native turned pro at 16 and has become a force in sports and fashion. She’s modeled for Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret, and has appeared on multiple international Vogue covers. Gu is also a TIME100 and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.

Boca Raton is a tropical escape lined with palm trees, luxury boutiques and coastal calm. The Boca Raton resort stands as a symbol of South Florida sophistication, with a grand facade and exclusive amenities galore. Whether lounging poolside or walking around the breezy marina, every corner offers a photo-ready moment.

Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.

The SI Swimsuit fashion team brought a fresh perspective to Florida, merging simplicity with high-impact design through unexpected silhouettes and elevated basics. Each look served as an extension of Gu’s daring and dynamic presence.

Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase
Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury
Photographer: Ben Horton

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
