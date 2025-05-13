Eileen Gu: 2025 The Boca Raton

Gu is a three-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated freestyle skier in World Cup history. The San Francisco native turned pro at 16 and has become a force in sports and fashion. She’s modeled for Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret, and has appeared on multiple international Vogue covers. Gu is also a TIME100 and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.
Boca Raton is a tropical escape lined with palm trees, luxury boutiques and coastal calm. The Boca Raton resort stands as a symbol of South Florida sophistication, with a grand facade and exclusive amenities galore. Whether lounging poolside or walking around the breezy marina, every corner offers a photo-ready moment.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team brought a fresh perspective to Florida, merging simplicity with high-impact design through unexpected silhouettes and elevated basics. Each look served as an extension of Gu’s daring and dynamic presence.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Always on Holiday. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated