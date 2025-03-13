Everything to Know About Jasmine Sanders, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Jasmine Sanders has been part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family since becoming a rookie in 2019. Six years later, she continues to be an integral part of the brand. With her striking features and undeniable presence, she has carved out a remarkable career in fashion and entertainment. Known as “Golden Barbie” to her loyal fans, Sanders seamlessly blends high fashion with pop culture, gracing the covers of top magazines and dominating runways for luxury brands.
From her early days as a rising model to becoming a sought-after influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star, she has built a brand that transcends beauty, embodying confidence, versatility and modern glamour. With an ever-expanding portfolio and a strong voice advocating for diversity in fashion, Sanders continues to redefine what it means to be a contemporary supermodel.
Though readers will have to wait until closer to the magazine release in May to see her full gallery of images, we are sharing her first official pic from Switzerland, captured by Derek Kettela:
A golden career
Sanders has been modeling since the age of 13. Born in Germany and raised in South Carolina, she rose to fame following her appearance in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter fashion show at the 2016 Paris Fashion Week. Since then, she has appeared in the pages of top publications like Vogue, Glamour, Allure and W, and has modeled for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty, Good American and Moschino.
Sanders is a regular on red carpets, from the Grammy Awards and the Venice Film Festival to the Cannes Film Festival with brands like Armani Beauty, and is a front row fixture during fashion week. Beyond modeling, the fitness tastemaker serves as an ambassador for She’s The First, a global organization providing mentors for young women, and a patron of the International African American Museum in South Carolina.
Her SI Swimsuit journey
Sanders made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2019 issue and was named Rookie of the Year. For that shoot, she was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica and modeled several neon swimsuits.
For the 2020 issue, in which she was the cover star, Sanders ventured much farther to Bali to shoot with Yu Tsai. “It’s an overwhelming feeling because I’m not only representing my mother’s side, but I’m also representing the girls on my father's side that haven’t felt worthy or good enough,” she told SI Swimsuit at the time. “My skin tone may not match theirs but it’s my duty to use my voice and platform to bring awareness to the inequality. It's very exciting and I’m very proud to be amongst a handful of Black and mixed-race women on the cover but it also highlights how much work we have to do.”
The advocate has been a part of the SI Swimsuit family each year since, getting to go to additional destinations near and far such as Belize, Puerto Rico and, now, Switzerland. She also took part in the Legends 60th anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., inducted into a very special class of iconic models.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” she said while on set last year. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend.”
We’re thrilled to welcome Sanders back to the fold!