3 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Incorporate Swimwear

Halloween is tomorrow, and if you’re still without a costume for the Saturday night festivities on your social calendar, don’t worry! If, perhaps, you’ve procrastinated and haven’t yet put together an ensemble for Oct. 31, your swimwear drawer is a great first place to look.

SI Swimsuit’s style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have assembled three trendy Halloween costume looks that are all—you guessed it!—centered around swimwear. Whether you have something similar in your closet or are starting from scratch, the following ensembles will have you winning a “best dressed” costume party award in no time.

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Flapper

A flapper is a classic costume that defies yearly trends, and we adore this sparkly one-piece that serves as the look’s focal point. Together, a cute mini skirt, pair of gloves, heels and headpiece make for a head-turning Halloween costume.

Flapper Halloween costume | Wolf and Badger, FarFetch, The Frankie Shop, Shop and Danielle Guizio

Workout Barbie

A 1980s-inspired workout Barbie costume never fails, as you can piece together brights you have from your wardrobe—or shop our selects below. Plus, if you arm yourself with some light dumbbells to complete your look, you’ll simultaneously get a workout in while enjoying the festivities.

Workout Barbie Halloween costume | Everything But Water, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart, Free People and Lululemon

Boxer

Channel your inner Christy Martin with this boxing costume that also borrows from your gym bag. A pair of casual Converse (that you likely already own) worn with boxing trunks and gloves elevates the sporty factor of this black-and-white bikini.

Boxer Halloween costume | Triangl, Title Boxing, Everlast and Converse

If you’re in need of additional Halloween costume ideas, be sure to check out our F1 Halloween costume edit, featuring a trio of looks that incorporate lots of leather and plenty of fierce, edgy energy.

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