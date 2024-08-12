Swimsuit

Shop the Classic Bright White One-Piece Martha Stewart Wore on the SI Swimsuit Cover

The lifestyle icon made her brand debut in 2023, taking the cover in a fabulous swimwear getup.

Martha Zaytoun

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

If we’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s that bright white swimwear never goes out of style. Just ask Kate Love. The Canadian model’s style is classic and classy—and her swimwear picks reflect that. So, we weren’t surprised when she took to the poolside recently in a simple bright white bikini from Monday Swimwear.

But she wasn’t the first to prove our point. Last year, in her debut feature with the SI Swimsuit Issue, lifestyle icon Martha Stewart donned a similarly bright white swimsuit for her spot on the cover. The photo shoot, which Ruven Afanador captured in the Dominican Republic, featured a series of really vibrant looks from various glamorous swimwear brands. And while we loved each pick for different reasons, it was the bright white suit from Monday Swimwear that really caught our attention.

Perhaps it was the way the swimsuit stood out against the vibrant backdrop in the tropical destination. Or perhaps it was the fact that our team styled it with a bright orange, billowing cover-up (proving, after all, that a white swimsuit is begging to be accessorized). Regardless, we know it was a great choice for the cover girl.

Monday Swimwear Aruba One Piece - Ivory, $178 (mondayswimwear.com)

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Cover-up by TORSO CREATIONS. Earrings by Anita Ko. Ring by Jacob & Co. Towel by Zimmermann. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

This chic white one-piece features a deep V-neck in the front and moderate coverage in the back. Complete with minimal ruching and a supportive waist, the swimsuit is primed for a day by the beach or pool.

