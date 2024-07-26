Shop the Cute, Summery Two-Piece Emma Chamberlain Rocked in the South of France
Gen Z content creator Emma Chamberlain is the queen of making Instagram casual again, and her new photo dump is giving fans insight into her summer adventures in the South of France.
The 23-year-old showed off her creative skills with a cute, simple painting as the cover snap of her IG post (it clearly runs in the family, as her father is an artist). The Anything Goes podcast host also flaunted her unbothered attitude, fresh sun-kissed European summer tan and slim figure in a cute pinstripe bikini top and neutral cream bottoms from the recent collaboration between Frankie’s Bikinis and Djerf Avenue. Shop the look below.
Sunrise Bikini Top Mood Ring, $75 and Dove Satin Bikini Bottom Sand Castle, $90 (djerfavenue.com)
This cute pink, yellow and blue top has tie-up adjustable neck and back straps, while the mid-rise high-leg bottoms feature a cute, super dainty frilly waistline.
Chamberlain, who is originally from Northern California, left her carousel without a caption, to allow the quirky photos to speak for themselves and enable followers to come up with meanings.
“Emma I’m your FAN,” Vicy Montanari wrote.
“i love it i thought your glasses were goggles for a second,” Lexi Herod chimed.
“vacation emma has arrived !!” the official Spotify Podcast account exclaimed.
“babe wake up beach emma is back,” one person commented.
“She really went from DIYing a Gucci tshirt in her childhood home to [taking] a Chanel handbag to a beach in the south of France,” another fan recalled.