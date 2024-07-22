Shop This Angel Reese-Approved Green Cut-Out Swimsuit for 50% Off
When Angel Reese posed for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, she was on top of the world. The month prior, the athlete helped lead the LSU Tigers to the school’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship in history, and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
Fast forward to this spring, and the 22-year-old was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft, where she was chosen by the Chicago Sky. The forward has had an incredible rookie season in the league thus far, as she broke the WNBA record for most double-doubles during a single season. Just this past weekend, Reese played in the WNBA All-Star Game, where she helped team WNBA defeat the women’s U.S. basketball team by a final score of 117-109.
Today, we’re honoring Reese’s present day successes by throwing it back to her SI Swimsuit feature in the 2023 issue, which was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Though we’re enamored with all of the suits she wore while on location, a hunter green one in particular always catches our eye—and it’s currently on sale.
