SI Swim Model Sixtine’s Favorite Affordable Swimwear Brand Has the Cutest Summer Suits

SI Swimsuit model Sixtine is often in a bikini, whether she’s on a tropical getaway, tanning in Central Park or reminding her TikTok fans that all bodies are bikini bodies. The body neutrality content creator knows the struggle of finding the perfect mid-size bikini. The two-time SI Swimsuit model also knows what a rewarding feeling it is when a two-piece fits you perfectly, hugs you in the right places and shows off what you want to show off.
Sixtine, who made her debut in Dominica last year and traveled to Belize to pose for the 2024 issue, tells us that over the years, she has discovered her favorite swimwear brands and styles that work for her. On the luxurious, more pricey end, she highlights Monday Swimwear. The brand’s high-quality suits are flattering and, in her opinion, splurge-worthy.
On the more affordable end, the model is a huge fan of PacSun’s bikinis. She has tested pieces from the brand several times as part of her viral Swimsuit Series and felt confident in them from the jump.
“On the cheaper end, I’ve always loved PacSun. Their swimsuits ... I don’t know what they put in them,” Sixtine tells SI Swimsuit. “[They are] so stretchy ... they know what they are doing.”
PacSun Eco Tropical Dani Triangle Bikini Top, $23.96 and Bottom, $21.56 (pacsun.com)
This super cute neon floral set features the thinnest straps and is perfect for tanning.
PacSun Red Lena Scrunch Triangle Bikini Top, $29.95 and Bottom, $26.95 (pacsun.com)
Nothing screams “hot girl summer” better than a red string bikini.
PacSun Orange Cambria Ribbed Halter Bikini Top, $29.65 and Bottom, $24.25 (pacsun.com)
This sweet summery yellow-orange bikini features a flattering halter top and V-front high-cut tie-side bottoms.
PacSun Eco Green Ziggy Ribbed Tie Side Bikini Top, $29.65 and Bottom, $24.25 (pacsun.com)
We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: green bikinis are in for summer 2024. This set has the coolest underwire silhouette and ribbed material.
PacSun Multicolor Mila Textured Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top, $10 and Bottom, $10 (pacsun.com)
Serve groovy and chic 1970s surf culture vibes in this colorful floral set that is a total steal.