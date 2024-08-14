SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader Is Launching a Model-off-Duty Inspired Denim Collaboration
SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader is making major career moves. The 27-year-old Louisiana native is partnering with Hudson Jeans to launch a denim collection, her first collaboration in the apparel space.
The line, which launches in March 2025, will feature jeans in a variety of cuts, skirts, shorts, T-shirts and leather jackets, all of which were inspired by Nader’s favorite 1990s-inspired model-off-duty aesthetic.
“I am a micromanager of sorts and a perfectionist,” the SI Swimsuit legend told Women’s Wear Daily of the design process. “And there was the option to do things virtually, or ship samples or fabrics back and forth to New York and L.A., but I was in L.A. a lot. I wanted to feel every single fabric. I wanted to try on every prototype ... I really wanted it to be perfect, and everyone to feel sexy in it. So, I needed to feel sexy and amazing and chic and effortless.”
In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Nader shared a photo of herself and her sisters as young girls on horseback alongside a sweet message regarding the forthcoming collaboration: “Growing up in a small town in Louisiana, we couldn’t WAIT to get our hands on a pair of @husdonjeans, so to be launching my own collection with them feels so surreal!! I can’t wait to see ya’ll rocking it.”
While this will be her first foray into apparel, it won’t be her first collab in the creative space. Last summer, Nader launched a jewelry collaboration with Electric Picks, featuring necklaces, earrings and bracelets. In fact, the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model wore a piece from the collection on the cover of last year’s issue.