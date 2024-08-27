SI Swimsuit Model Ellie Thumann Brings Bright, Bold Colors to the Beaches of Mexico
SI Swimsuit star Ellie Thumann is best known for her beauty, fashion and lifestyle YouTube channel, which she began as a teenager and has now grown to more than two million subscribers. But, to us, the 22-year-old is a model with the most contagious smile and radiant energy.
The Arizona native traveled to Puerto Rico last year for her debut with the brand. She worked with photographer Derek Kettela and posed in a series of super cool, edgy, fun and very on-brand denim-on-denim suits. This year, she switched up the vibe entirely and rocked lots of colorful pieces in addition to shimmer, metallics, beads, crochet and the most vibrant, over-the-top jewelry, while working with visual artist Yu Tsai on the beautiful beaches of Mexico.
We’re particularly fond of this color-blocked suit, which features super intricate, unique braided rope ties.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Camilla Top, $79 and Camilla Thong Bottom, $79 (toxicsadie.com)
This gorgeous terry cloth material set features a classic triangle halter top and the most cheeky, barely-there thong bottoms with long ropes to tie on each side for extra adjustability.
Thumann, an Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador, uses her platform to share an inside look into her glamorous life in the modeling industry. She‘s also a passionate advocate for mental health and always keeps it real with fans about her own struggles and tough moments. She has previously shared that her SI Swimsuit experience has brought her more confidence.
“It's very surreal just seeing everyone and knowing everyone this year and having more confidence with it,” Thumann gushed on the red carpet at the 60th anniversary launch event in New York City on May 16. “Being younger [than some other models] and feeling so overwhelmed on this exact carpet last year, it’s crazy to now have so much confidence that SI Swim has given me throughout the last year and through the experiences with them.”