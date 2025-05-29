SI Swimsuit Partners With Oh Polly on Capsule Swimwear Collection
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is gearing up to host its Miami Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach Wet Deck on Saturday evening, and we’re offering a sneak peek at a major partnership hitting the catwalk on May 31.
We’re thrilled to announce that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has partnered with Oh Polly on a capsule collection of swimwear. The line, Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, will debut on the Miami Swim Week runway later this week, and is the epitome of long summer days spent by the beach or pool. The brand, known for its trendy womenswear, describes the aesthetic of the exclusive collab as a “love letter” to the supermodel energy of the 1990s that embodies iconic shapes and modern edge with instant impact.
Fittingly, several SI Swimsuit models will strut the Miami Swim Week runway clad in the trendy, chic and impactful suits by Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Those who attend the fashion-forward event in the Sunshine State can expect to see ‘90s supermodel-inspired silhouettes on the runway, and can purchase the looks today, as the collection is now available to the public.
From the catwalk to the beach, Oh Polly understands how difficult it can be to find the right fit where swimwear is concerned, which is why the brand’s new swim line is crafted from a signature swim jersey fabric that flatters figures of all shapes and sizes.
Think vintage high-cut silhouettes with modern animal and cherry prints in hues of red, black and white. And since no summer swimwear look is complete without accessories, the Oh Polly x SI Swimsuit collection features playful custom cherry swimsuit charms, baby tees, trucker caps, totes and more. Shop the full collection, which launched today, here.
