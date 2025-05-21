Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates Swim Week at W South Beach
Following on the heels of an incredible 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch event in New York City, brand stars are gearing up to travel to the Sunshine State for Swim Week. The annual event, which takes place at the W South Beach on May 30 and 31 this year, showcases the hottest swimwear styles and trends of the season.
Leading up to Saturday’s runway show, SI Swimsuit will host a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and throw an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party. And best of all? Sixteen SI Swimsuit stars and four fresh faces will be strut the catwalk on Saturday night, including: XANDRA, Nicole Williams English, Ilona Maher, Ali Truwit, Jena Sims, Lauren Chan, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, Achieng Agutu, Jordan Chiles, Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader, Denise Bidot, Alix Earle and Penny Lane. Additionally, Bethenny Frankel, Remi Bader, Midge Purce and Stassi Schroeder will make their first runway appearance for the brand.
Take a closer look at the itinerary below, and be sure to secure your tickets ahead of time.
Friday, May 30
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, presented by Coppertone, will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the W South Beach. While the Beach Club is open to the public, you’ll need to reserve a spot ahead of time. Click here to secure your spot.
Saturday, May 31
Located at the W South Beach’s Wet Deck, SI Swimsuit will host an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. After lounging poolside, the women will head to hair and makeup to get glam for the main event: the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Wet Deck, which starts at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets to the runway show here.
The weekend will also include fun activations, pop-ups and gifting moments from brands including SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners Coppertone, MINI, Batiste and The W South Beach, in addition to Anastasia Beverly Hills, Electric Picks, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Radiesse, Smirnoff, Summer Fridays, SLIP, Oh Polly, SipMargs, La Croix, Sally Hansen and Sean Donaldson Hair, who will be on hand with exclusive experiences and giveaways.