These 5 SI Swimsuit Photos Prove That Purple Is the Most Royal Color of All

The glamorous purple bikinis worn by these SI Swimsuit models deserve a second look.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oseree. Earrings by Lili Claspe.
The fieriness of red and the coolness of blue combine to create purple: a color so rich and regal it instantly makes any bikini a stunner for the summer.

And when SI Swimsuit models wear this hue, their beauty multiplies even further—that’s just the effect purple seems to have on everyone. Pairing this majestic color with various styles and designs results in astonishing photos that deserve to be framed.

Still, we know seeing is believing—and we also know that once you see these five amazing SI Swimsuit snapshots, you’ll want to get your hands on a purple bikini! Let’s test that theory by starting off with none other than SI Swimsuit model Lais Ribeiro.

Lais Ribeiro is wearing a purple strapless bikini in Sacramento.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Riberio’s tie-front bandeau bikini was glamorous to a degree that cannot be overstated. This style of bikini never ceases to create a dreamy moment, as it allows for more skin to show, which in turn allows for a perfect tan. The bandeau top was paired with slightly ruched bikini bottoms to create a striking lilac two-piece bikini from Bain de Minuit.

Natalie Mariduena is wearing a purple string bikini in Hollywood.
Natalie Mariduena was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oseree. Earrings by Lili Claspe. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This purple string bikini from Oseree is evidence that the adoration for this shade isn’t going anywhere. This photo proved that it’s a timeless color every swimsuit lover can rely on to steal the show. Natalie Mariduena was a textbook baddie in this snapshot, all thanks to the shimmery amethyst fabric complementing her sun-kissed skin.

Angel Reese is wearing a dark purple sparkly bikini in Los Angeles.
Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Indah. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Our Bayou Barbie embodied “Cool Girl” energy to the max while wearing this dark purple glitter string bikini from Indah. But does anybody expect anything less from Angel Reese? From the way the beaded necklace elevated this beachwear to the way the mustard background made the royal purple pop even more, this shot is nothing short of mesmerizing.

Robin Holzken is wearing a dark purple glittery bikini Scrub Island.
Robin Holzken was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by MIKOH. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

We love a good tank top moment, as this style of swimsuit proves that a fuller coverage bikini top can still be stylish. Not only did MIKOH make this swimsuit easy on the eyes by using a fun fabric, but they also did so by opting for a sophisticated eggplant shade, which automatically made this particular bikini a summer must-have. In this snapshot, Robin Holzken effortlessly showed off all the best parts of this swimsuit.

Ashley Callingbull is wearing a light purple cut-out bikini in the Dominican Republic.
Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

On one hand, purple can be a mysterious color that represents elusiveness, but on the other hand, this hue can be warm and inviting. When viewing this photo of Ashley Callingbull donning this daring cut-out bikini from INDAH, it’s difficult not to feel at ease with this color—and it’s also difficult not to want to immediately go out and purchase a swimsuit in a similar shade.

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

