These 5 SI Swimsuit Photos Prove That Purple Is the Most Royal Color of All
The fieriness of red and the coolness of blue combine to create purple: a color so rich and regal it instantly makes any bikini a stunner for the summer.
And when SI Swimsuit models wear this hue, their beauty multiplies even further—that’s just the effect purple seems to have on everyone. Pairing this majestic color with various styles and designs results in astonishing photos that deserve to be framed.
Still, we know seeing is believing—and we also know that once you see these five amazing SI Swimsuit snapshots, you’ll want to get your hands on a purple bikini! Let’s test that theory by starting off with none other than SI Swimsuit model Lais Ribeiro.
Riberio’s tie-front bandeau bikini was glamorous to a degree that cannot be overstated. This style of bikini never ceases to create a dreamy moment, as it allows for more skin to show, which in turn allows for a perfect tan. The bandeau top was paired with slightly ruched bikini bottoms to create a striking lilac two-piece bikini from Bain de Minuit.
This purple string bikini from Oseree is evidence that the adoration for this shade isn’t going anywhere. This photo proved that it’s a timeless color every swimsuit lover can rely on to steal the show. Natalie Mariduena was a textbook baddie in this snapshot, all thanks to the shimmery amethyst fabric complementing her sun-kissed skin.
Our Bayou Barbie embodied “Cool Girl” energy to the max while wearing this dark purple glitter string bikini from Indah. But does anybody expect anything less from Angel Reese? From the way the beaded necklace elevated this beachwear to the way the mustard background made the royal purple pop even more, this shot is nothing short of mesmerizing.
We love a good tank top moment, as this style of swimsuit proves that a fuller coverage bikini top can still be stylish. Not only did MIKOH make this swimsuit easy on the eyes by using a fun fabric, but they also did so by opting for a sophisticated eggplant shade, which automatically made this particular bikini a summer must-have. In this snapshot, Robin Holzken effortlessly showed off all the best parts of this swimsuit.
On one hand, purple can be a mysterious color that represents elusiveness, but on the other hand, this hue can be warm and inviting. When viewing this photo of Ashley Callingbull donning this daring cut-out bikini from INDAH, it’s difficult not to feel at ease with this color—and it’s also difficult not to want to immediately go out and purchase a swimsuit in a similar shade.