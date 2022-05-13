Ashley Callingbull is the first Indigenous First Nations woman to grace the pages of SI Swimsuit. Shattering glass ceilings as a Cree First Nations woman from the Enoch Cree Nation in the province of Alberta, Callingbull has always been conscious of the doors she is leaving open behind her. She remains devoted to her culture and people, demonstrated through her volunteer work with community Elders and Aboriginal youth. Callingbull is an actress, motivational speaker, model, jingle dress dancer and First Nations activist who was named Mrs. Universe 2015. She was honored with a role model award from the United Nations on Global Dignity Day in October 2015. When asked what advice she’d give her younger self, she replied, “Your culture makes you beautiful and your Indigenous background is something to always be proud of no matter what anyone says. Beauty comes from within.” She makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a 2022 Swim Search finalist.