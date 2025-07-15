Simone Biles Delivers Tropical Perfection in Bikini With Prettiest Detailing
Simone Biles is proving once again that her vacation style is just as flawless as her floor routine.
The 11-time Olympic medalist shared another glimpse into her dreamy Belize getaway—and her latest ensemble might be our favorite yet. She posed on a luxe private balcony overlooking the ocean with clear skies and miles of turquoise water in the distance. The Texas native flaunted her sculpted figure and washboard abs in a lime green string bikini from PrettyLittleThing featuring the most elegant gold hardware.
The Olive Trim Detail Triangle Bikini Top ($25) and coordinating Tie Side Bikini Bottom ($20) struck the perfect balance between vibrant and classic. The two-time SI Swimsuit model paired the set with a matching sheer cover-up, sleek black Loewe sunglasses, a sparkling diamond pendant necklace, belly button ring, silver wristwatch and brown sandals.
“Belize, I love you 💚,” Biles captioned the carousel, which featured a mix of outfit photos, stunning views and local cuisine.
“Looks boring lol 🤪😜😝,” Tennis G.O.A.T. and fellow SI Swimsuit model Serena Williams joked.
“That pre football season trip hits different,” Carly Teller chimed.
In several of the snaps, husband Jonathan Owens joined in, looking just as smitten as ever. The NFL safety—who now plays for the Chicago Bears—held Biles close in one sweet moment. The couple smiled cheek-to-cheek, lying in a cabana for another snapshot.
Another standout look from the tropical photo dump featured Biles in a colorful, swirly two-piece set from White Fox called the Let’s Start Again Top ($54.99) and Shorts ($49.99) in “Tropics.” The playful, summery outfit consisting of a one-shoulder, asymmetrical tie-back crop top paired with matching mini shorts perfectly captured the carefree energy of the trip.
The pair, who tied the knot in two ceremonies back in 2023, have become known for their romantic travel moments and candid posts. They were first legally wed at a Houston courthouse, followed by a dreamy destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas shortly after.
“We were a quarantine couple, so we got to know each other on a deeper level. It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong,” Biles told Essence in 2021. “He’s always been so supportive, and I support him. We have such a great relationship, and I love him.”
While 2024 was marked by a historic run at the Paris Olympics, where she became the most decorated American gymnast of all time, and a sold-out Gold Over America Tour that celebrated her legendary career, 2025 is shaping up to be remarkable in its own right.
In January, Biles was named Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, honoring both her comeback performance and her advocacy for mental health. She also earned the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award for the fourth time. In May, she delivered a powerful commencement address at Washington University in St. Louis, where she was awarded an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters.