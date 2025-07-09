Simone Biles Is Glowing in Belize in a Designer Bikini That Shows Off Her Hard-Earned Abs
Simone Biles is basking in the Belizean sunshine and looking radiant as ever in her latest Instagram post. The 11-time Olympic medalist glowed, literally and figuratively, in a luxe Fendi bikini while showing off her strong, sculpted abs.
The 28-year-old donned the TIMELESS Bikini in brown Lycra®, which features the iconic FF monogram throughout and elegant black contrast trim. The $650 Italian-made two-piece includes a triangle top and adjustable lace-up briefs, crafted from ECONYL®—a regenerated nylon made from discarded materials like fishing nets. Biles, the undisputed GOAT of gymnastics, completed the chic poolside look with a chunky gold necklace, stacked rings, layered bracelets and a delicate hand chain.
In the cover snap, the two-time SI Swimsuit model posed on her knees in a private, shaded cabana, sipping a refreshing margarita with a soft smolder and sun-kissed skin. Her long braids were pulled back, with a few curly tendrils left out to frame her undeniable face card. A radiant smile followed in the next slide as she cozied up to husband Jonathan Owens, who wrapped his arms around his wife while she leaned into him lovingly. Biles added chic black crochet cover-up pants on top of her stylish swimwear ensemble.
The third pic captured the Ohio-born, Texas-native’s playful side as she flashed a peace sign, stuck out her tongue and let her massive diamond wedding ring take the spotlight.
“gone to belize 🤍,” she captioned the trio of images shared with her 12.3 million followers.
“Yall look so good,” Alex Evans commented.
“Slay!!!!,” Alexis Oakley exclaimed. “You look unreal.”
“You so fine baby wheeewww 😮💨😍🔥,” Owens, 29, gushed.
The couple, who tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies in 2023—first legally at a Houston courthouse in April, followed by a destination affair in Cabo San Lucas—have shared countless sweet moments on social media since. Owens, an NFL safety who plays for the Chicago Bears, has been Biles’s biggest supporter, often seen cheering her on from the sidelines and joining her for tropical escapes and romantic dates.
Biles made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and returned for the 2019 issue. Both features celebrated her athletic prowess and confident spirit, capturing her in sporty-chic swimwear that matched her powerhouse persona. Now, years later, the 30-time World Champion, who is the most decorated American gymnast in history, continues to inspire with every social media update—whether she’s dominating on the mat, hitting the beach or enjoying quality time with her husband.