Simone Biles Nails NYC Winter Chic in Monochrome Chocolate Ensemble
Simone Biles can stick a landing just as effortlessly as she can nail a winter ensemble, and her latest NYC look is proof. The history-making Olympic gymnast looked absolutely stunning and cozy as ever in her latest Instagram photo dump.
We’re especially enamored with the cover snap, which deserved its spot at the front of the carousel. The 27-year-old opted for a monochromatic chocolate outfit, centered around the Fashion Nova “Rule Breaker” vest ($44.99). The belted faux leather number, complete with a shearling collar and pockets, radiated luxe wintery Aprés Ski vibes. Styled over a matching warm brown long-sleeve top and tailored trousers, the look was elegant, comfy and polished.
The 30-time World Champion paired the outerwear with understated accessories including gold hoop earrings and a small fuzzy beige cross-body purse. She opted for a glowy glam look including long dramatic lashes, a flawless, chiseled base, mauve blush and glossy, plump taupe lips. In the following pic, she one-upped her previous look and donned a multicolored swirly striped floor-length oversized fur coat ($79.99), also from Fashion Nova. The two-time SI Swimsuit model wore the glamorous piece when she surprised TODAY host Hoda Kotb on her last day on the morning show.
In a later snap, the Texas native captured a cute front-camera selfie with husband Jonathan Owens, and in the following image, she took a mirror selfie as the couple, who got married in April 2023, dressed in formal attire. Biles donned a navy blue mock-neck fitted dress and the NFL player wore a crisp gray suit. In another slide, the duo were photographed courtside as the New York Knicks played the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 10.
“NY 🍎🗽🚕,” the Athleta ambassador captioned the post shared with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.
“❤️🫶🏽,” Owens replied in the comments.
“LOVE LOVE LOVE that coat!!!!” one fan exclaimed.
Earlier this month, Biles was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. In her powerful cover story interview, she reflected on her historic return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus. Biles, who was attempting one of the most dramatic comebacks in sports history, shared the mental and emotional challenges that came with it.
“The hardest part of coming back was learning to trust myself again,” she explained.
Famed for inventing countless gravity-defying skills, Biles acknowledged that this time, the challenge was perfecting something far more personal. “You do feel forced [at times],” she revealed. “You do feel like you have to accomplish something, and that has weight that you carry, and nobody realizes that. It’s hard and it’s not always fun. So we have to really remember why we’re doing it, who we’re doing it for, and if this is really an enjoyable experience that we can look back on in a couple years [and have no regrets].”
As for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Biles hasn’t made any decisions yet. She’s taking things day by day, listening to her body and focusing on her well-being. “There’s a lot to take into consideration, especially that we’re so much older. You can just, like, have a great life, go get a job, and move on” she shared.