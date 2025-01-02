Simone Biles Is Named As SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, Says She Has ‘Big Shoes to Fill’
Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in American history, has been named Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year. Biles, who was photographed for SI Swimsuit in Houston in 2017 and Puerto Vallarta in 2019, graced the cover of the publication’s annual special issue with a striking snakeskin-long-sleeve, her gaze embodying the strength and resilience that have defined her career.
The recognition celebrates Biles’s monumental comeback after a turbulent Tokyo Olympics, where she faced the twisties and withdrew from most events to prioritize her mental health. Reflecting on her spectacular Paris 2024 experience, she shared, “The pressure of Paris, especially coming off Tokyo, was a lot, but I’ve been in a lot of therapy, so I know how to handle it. I wanted to be open and honest with my audience about exactly what I was going through… maybe it can help somebody out there.”
Biles described the triumph and relief of leading Team USA to gold and reclaiming her individual all-around title at the Paris Games this summer: “We pushed past all the barriers and overcame all the trauma from Tokyo. The redemption tour.” Her win in August secured her place as the oldest U.S. female gymnast to compete in the Olympics in 72 years and tied her for the second-most Olympic medals among female gymnasts.
Joining the ranks of past Sportsperson of the Year honorees like Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Megan Rapinoe and more trailblazing athletes, Biles remarked, “It’s a big role and shoes to fill. I’m honored because we want to put gymnastics on the map.”
The 11-time Olympic medalist and 23-time World Championship winner has truly cemented her place as a GOAT in the gymnastics world and the broader sports industry. Biles, who married NFL player Jonathan Owens in a stunning ceremony last April, will never forget the memory of celebrating with her loved ones following the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“I think as soon as I finished that floor routine, we were just like, phew, we did it. Thank God that’s over. There was so much relief. It was like a weight has been taken off our shoulders, and not just for the last year of training, but since Tokyo. I feel like everybody kind of had those memories in the back of our head, thinking we don’t want that to happen again. We know we’re better, we’re stronger, we’re more mature,” she recalled. “That night we got to go celebrate with our family... Like the entire restaurant, they had towels. They were swinging it. chanting ‘USA’. It was like the proper celebration that we deserved and a memory that will last together and will cherish forever.”
While she teased a potential return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, she emphasized focusing on her mental and physical health for now. “If that’s the gym, then you’ll see me in LA,” she hinted, leaving fans eager for what’s next for Biles.