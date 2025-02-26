Simone Biles Power Poses in Vibrant Coral Bikini With Majestic Mountain Backdrop
Simone Biles‘s honeymoon wardrobe is filled to the brim with bikinis and we’re completely and utterly obsessed with the looks she’s been sharing on Instagram.
The Olympian and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, are finally taking their post-wedding romantic getaway—nearly two years after they tied the knot in spring 2023—in South Africa and they are having the time of their lives. The 27-year-old flaunted her washboard abs and toned legs in her latest Instagram carousel, as well as her posing skills as she donned a vibrant neon orange bikini featuring a bandeau style top and classic hipster bottoms.
The 2024 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year stood under a wooden canopy in front of a beautiful blue pool with the most majestic mountain range and crystal clear skies in the distance. The seven-time gold medalist accessorized with an oversized white button down, which hung low on her shoulders and elbows, sleek black sunglasses and, of course, a refreshing Aperól Spritz in her hand.
“what day is it?” Biles captioned the duo of photos shared with her 12.5 million followers, signifying she‘s currently on major do not disturb mode and soaking in some time with her hubby during the NFL off-season.
“South Africa looks good on you! 🇿🇦,” Genavieve Constantin added.
Her gorgeous new post is making us nostalgic of her SI Swimsuit days. The 30-time world champion is actually a two-time brand star. She made her debut in 2015, posing for James Macari in her Houston, Texas, her home state, and returned to the fold, working with photographer Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta in 2019.
“It was actually scarier the second time, but once I was on set and shooting I had such a blast. I... was able to shoot on a beach, which is one of my favorite places to be. Also, since I’m a bit older this time around, I felt more confident in my body during the shoot,” she shared while in Puerto Vallarta. “It’s an honor to be featured in the SI Swimsuit edition and to be a part of this group who is inspiring women and showing girls that all body types are beautiful.”
“Everyone is so used to seeing Olympic Simone, and we get to hang out with Simone the woman, who just wants to feel beautiful,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of Biles’s debut. “She looks like she grew up. Like, they haven't seen her like this anywhere really.”