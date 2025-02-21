Simone Biles and Her Rock Solid Abs Lounge Poolside in Trendy Animal Print Bikini
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot almost two years ago, in a beautiful intimate ceremony in Houston as well as another beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas. This month, they are finally taking their honeymoon. I guess, when you’re the most decorated gymnast in history, you’re a little busy. The Olympic athlete, who now has seven gold medals to her name, stunned in her latest Instagram post, courtesy of her hubby, the NFL player and expert amateur photographer.
The 27-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, lounged by a private pool, flexing her super sculpted figure, toned arms and legs and washboard abs in an adorable animal-print string bikini from Mikoh. Her hair was pulled back into long locs and she accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, a few gold and white beaded necklaces and bracelets, as well as a glass of champagne propped up in front of her, of course. How else are they supposed to toast to their love?
The couple, who met on dating app Raya in March 2020, got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2022. Now that the Paris Olympics are over and the Chicago Bears are in the off-season, they get to truly enjoy their time and each other’s company while in South Africa.
“copycat 🐆,” she cleverly captioned the carousel shared with her 12.5 million followers on Feb. 20. The 30-time World Champion showed off a soft smolder in the cover snap and stood up and turned around for some cheeky backside images later in the photo dump.
“My queen 🔥❤️🫶🏽,” Owens gushed.
“Obsessed with everything about this,” the official Sephora IG account declared.
“SLAY,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented. Biles is a two-time brand model, having posed for the magazine in Puerto Vallarta in 2019 and Houston in 2017.
“we love you!!!! 😍❤️🫶🏽,” Mikoh exclaimed.
“I KNOW THATS RIGHT! Meeeoow 😂🐆🔥,” Kayla Nicole chimed.
A few fans were quick to share their appreciation for all the social media content Biles has been posting during her trip.
“Here to say that I’m loving all the tktk vlogs, appreciate a lot all the effort ily 🥹🫶🏾,” one person wrote.
“I’d say watch out for the wild animals but you’d probably kick their ass,” another added.
“DND: out on safari 🐆🐘🦁🦏🐒🦓🦒🦛,” Biles wrote alongside another pic where she and Owens donned safari hats and outdoorsy clothing and posed in front of a small lagoon with tons of elephants on the other side.