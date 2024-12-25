Sixtine Has the Cutest Cozy Cherry Red and White Getup for Christmas in Canada
Sixtine headed up north this Christmas season. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Dominica for her debut with Yu Tsai in the 2023 magazine and posed for Derek Kettela in Belize for this year’s issue, is in Montreal with her boyfriend, Hayden Cohen, for the holidays. The 27-year-old shared the cutest cozy Instagram content showing off a festive red and white outfit perfect for a snowy Canadian winter.
The Belgium-born, Texas native, who now lives in New York City donned the cutest “Après-ski” fuzzy white sweater from Abercrombie, layered under a white puffer jacket ($119.95) from Garage Clothing, as well as vibrant cherry red leggings ($108) from Alo Yoga and the Skims cotton jersey long sleeve ($58) in “cranberry.” The star of the show, however, was certainly her crisp white moon boots ($283), adding a dramatic, snowy seasonal twist to the look cozy ensemble.
View the post here.
She posed for a cute streetside candid in the cover image and snapped a sweet car selfie in the next slide, showing off her soft healthy brown hair and freshly blown-out bangs, as well as her flawless skin and rosy cheeks and light eyes. In a later pic, she tossed on some fuzzy white earmuffs to add to the frosty vibe and accessorized with some stylish gold rings and a classic cherry red manicure.
“🇨🇦☃️❤️,” Sixtine captioned the Dec. 23 Instagram carousel.
“The fit is INCREDIBLE,” one fan commented.
“coziest vibes,” another wrote.
“the vision was executed to perfection,” someone else agreed.
Today, the content creator uses her platform to champion the body neutrality movement. Sixtine is constantly reminding fans that you can exist in your body without constantly feeling the need to talk about or “embrace” so-called flaws. You can simply appreciate your body for all the physical things it helps you with—walking, climbing, dancing, hiking, laughing...etc., rather than the way it looks.
She has built a strong community of women through social media and also often speaks up about political and human rights issues as well as promotes sustainable shopping while balancing being a modern-day lifestyle, fashion and beauty influencer.
“I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being [an SI Swimsuit] rookie allows me to do that. I don’t want to be just another pretty face on a billboard that’s been Photoshopped to the nines. I really want people to [feel represented] and I want someone to say, ‘Oh, well that girl is not a standard size 0, 5'11" model, she looks like me. She has the same body as me,’” she shared about what she hopes people were able to take away from her feature with the magazine. “I think it’s important that people get that representation in [the] media so that they don’t feel this heavy pressure to be something that nobody is. Nobody looks like the girls in the magazine—even the girls in the magazine don’t look like the girls in the magazine because there’s so much that goes into it. So I hope people see themselves.”