Sixtine Declares This Sheer Jade Maxi Dress the ‘Best Swimsuit Cover-Up’ Ever
If you’re seeking out a winning swimsuit cover-up, look no further. While scrolling through Instagram, we happened upon a story from two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine, who declared she has at last found “the best swimsuit cover-up I’ve [ever] put on my body.”
The model and body neutrality influencer is somewhat of an expert in the swimsuit department—she initially went viral on TikTok for her “Swimsuit Series,” in which she sought out the perfect midsize suit in both style and fit. Thus, we’ll take her recommendations any day of the week.
Below, shop the Riot Swim maxi dress that Sixtine gave her ultimate seal of approval as the best swimsuit cover-up.
Vallarta Maxi Dress in Jade, $80 (riotswim.com)
This stunning and sheer maxi dress is composed of breathable mesh fabric and features a halter neck with flattering side cut-outs. It’s made to be worn at the beach and as a dress out for dinner or drinks afterward. In addition to the bright green hue, the maxi dress is also available in blue, pink and black to suit your personal style preference.
Be sure to snag this cover-up soon, as it’s currently discounted for Riot Swim’s Labor Day sale. While no discount code is required, you’ll automatically get 30% off when you add items to your cart for checkout (bringing your purchase down to an incredibly affordable $56).
While Sixtine made her SI Swimsuit debut in Dominica last year, she returned to the fold for this year’s 60th anniversary issue following a stunning sophomore feature in Belize.