Sixtine Is Absolutely Angelic in This White Two-Piece Swimsuit in Belize
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine first joined the family last year, when her initial brand photo shoot took place in Dominica with photographer Yu Tsai. Following her rookie year, the 26-year-old model and content creator returned to the fold, earning her spot in this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
While the styling on set in the Caribbean country last year was largely inspired by Mother Nature, the suits Sixtine wore for the 2024 magazine in Belize were completely different. This year, she embraced the quiet luxury aesthetic and donned all white suits while posing for photographer Derek Kettela in Placencia. Whether she was rocking a cut-out one-piece or a string bikini, Sixtine looked super angelic on set.
Below, shop one of our favorite looks from her photo shoot in Belize, which is currently on sale.
Paloma Bikini Set - White, €190 (leslieamon.com)
This stunning medium-coverage set features adjustable straps up top for a custom fit, while the high-rise bottoms can be worn high on the hip or at your natural waist. The Leslie Amon bikini, which is sold as a set, features crinkle fabric on both pieces. As for accessories, we adore how the SI Swimsuit fashion team paired the neutral bikini with an oversized clear beaded bracelet and necklace by Monies.
Not only is it a beautiful, timeless piece to add to your swimwear collection, but the timing couldn’t be better as the bikini is currently on sale. Be sure to “add to cart” now while you can snag the look for €190 instead of €286.