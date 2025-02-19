Sixtine Is a ‘Lover Girl’ in Pretty Pink Slip Mini Dress Bed Photos
Sixtine made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Dominica. There, she was photographed by Yu Tsai to bring forth a plethora of phenomenal photos in various luxurious swimsuits. She returned to the brand the following year, that time photographed in Belize by Derek Kettela. Both photo shoots were stunning and further proved the social media influencer’s skill in front of the camera.
Flash forward to today, Sixtine is still a complete trendsetter. Her outfits are always a treat for fans to check out as she often wears stylish and chic styles in her everyday life. This can be seen in her most recent Instagram post where she wears a salmon pink slip mini dress with see-through lace adorned at the bottom. Her long brunette hair with statement bangs is also worthy of praise as it adds to this sexy look.
Posing while putting on red lipstick and picking up a cherry red rotary phone as props, Sixtine channels the most romantic vibes for the post, shared days after the most romantic holiday of the year.
Check out Sixtine’s post here.
The stunning model described herself as a “lover girl” in the caption, which she hit on the nose for Valentine’s Day—especially when it comes to her adorable relationship with her partner, Hayden.
As explained in one of her TikTok videos, Sixtine and Hayden began dating in October 2022. Their first date went well, but the second was a little rocky when she was called out on her relationship insecurities. She proceeded to ghost him, wanting to leave him in the past for the unnecessary remarks. However, as fate would have it, they met again on Hinge.
Sixtine describes Hayden’s first series of messages on Hinge as a little rude as he was, once again, calling her out. But this time, over the fact that she was on a dating app.
The two had a few more conservations on the app, eventually leading to flirtatious territory where Hayden invited her out for drinks. Rather than ghost him again, Sixtine decided to give him another shot Fortunately, it worked out this time, leading to a relationship that’s been going strong for over a year.
A failed second date and Hinge conversations led to adorable couple activities such as kissing under the snow for the Christmas season and more.
From being someone who swore off dating because it made her intimidated to becoming absolutely smitten with her partner, Sixtine has certainly come a long way. The body neutrality advocate proves that, so long as the work is done, you can always become a lover girl.