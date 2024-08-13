Sixtine Rocked This White Cut-Out One-Piece in Belize: Get the Look Here
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine returned to the fold for her second consecutive brand feature this year. While her rookie photo shoot took place in Dominica with visual artist Yu Tsai, the content creator and body neutrality advocate traveled to Belize for the 60th anniversary issue, where she posed for Derek Kettela.
While on set, the Belgium-born, Texas native was styled in a number of sleek white swimwear looks, all of which were meant to evoke the trendy quiet luxury aesthetic. And while we can’t get enough of each and every bikini and one-piece Sixtine donned in Placencia, there’s one in particular that always stands out.
Venetia Swimwear, $234 (antoninias.com)
This trendy white one-piece swimsuit features gold hardware O-ring detail at the cut-out bust. We adore the high neck of this suit, and best of all, it can double as a bodysuit. So whether you’re wearing it on the sand for an afternoon of swimming or out to dinner afterward with a skirt on your lower half, this ANTONINIAS pick is bound to impress. Try styling it with bold, gold jewelry like the SI Swimsuit fashion team did. In addition to white, the monochromatic suit is also available in hot pink and black.
While in the Central American country for her work in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, Sixtine got to explore a traditional Mayan cacao farm and learn how the sweet treat is made into traditional chocolate bars. Learn more about her fun and unique excursion here.