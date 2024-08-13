Swimsuit

Sixtine Rocked This White Cut-Out One-Piece in Belize: Get the Look Here

The two-time SI Swimsuit model nailed her quiet luxury-inspired feature in the 2024 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine returned to the fold for her second consecutive brand feature this year. While her rookie photo shoot took place in Dominica with visual artist Yu Tsai, the content creator and body neutrality advocate traveled to Belize for the 60th anniversary issue, where she posed for Derek Kettela.

While on set, the Belgium-born, Texas native was styled in a number of sleek white swimwear looks, all of which were meant to evoke the trendy quiet luxury aesthetic. And while we can’t get enough of each and every bikini and one-piece Sixtine donned in Placencia, there’s one in particular that always stands out.

Venetia Swimwear, $234 (antoninias.com)

Sixtine
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This trendy white one-piece swimsuit features gold hardware O-ring detail at the cut-out bust. We adore the high neck of this suit, and best of all, it can double as a bodysuit. So whether you’re wearing it on the sand for an afternoon of swimming or out to dinner afterward with a skirt on your lower half, this ANTONINIAS pick is bound to impress. Try styling it with bold, gold jewelry like the SI Swimsuit fashion team did. In addition to white, the monochromatic suit is also available in hot pink and black.

While in the Central American country for her work in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, Sixtine got to explore a traditional Mayan cacao farm and learn how the sweet treat is made into traditional chocolate bars. Learn more about her fun and unique excursion here.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion