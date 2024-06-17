Swimsuit

Sixtine’s Sweet Sunflower Two-Piece Is a Trendy Must-Have for Summer

Shop the look, which the model recently sported on her European vacation, here.

Cara O’Bleness

Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Whether you’re traveling abroad this summer or staying local, one thing is for certain: a new swimsuit is in order. Perhaps you’re planning to spend a few leisurely weeks exploring somewhere new, or maybe you’ll find yourself a regular at your local pool on the weekends.

Either way, you’ll need a cute swimsuit to do it—and our latest two-piece inspiration has come courtesy of our very own two-time SI Swimsuit model, Sixtine. The model and influencer is currently on a European getaway with her boyfriend, and shared the sweetest on-trend swimsuit on Instagram on Friday.

In the carousel of pics, Sixtine modeled a pale yellow Solid & Striped bikini printed with sunflowers while in Florence, Italy.

The Daphne Bikini Top, $98 and Bottom, $98 (solidandstriped.com)

Daphne bikini top and bottom
solidandstriped.com

The top features underwire cups and adjustable straps for a custom and secure fit, while the low-rise bottoms offer cheeky coverage.

And just like us, many of Sixtine’s 136,000 IG followers piped in to the comments section to compliment her adorable swimwear style.

“Italian cowgirl,” one user noted, as Sixtine chose to accessorize with a straw cowboy hat.

“you just sold me on this bikini 😍😍😍,” another person added.

“Looks like paradise…lovely spot! ☀️,” someone else noted of the lush and beautiful scenery.

Sixtine was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica for her rookie feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue. She returned to the fold in this year’s 60th anniversary magazine, and traveled to Belize with Derek Kettela.

Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan's many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

