Sixtine Brings Endless Summer Energy in Yellow Swim Look and Vibrant Headscarf
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine recently made a declaration on Instagram that we can get behind. Attached to a nine-slide carousel shared to her feed on Friday, the Belgium-born, Texas-bred model stated, “summer is not over until i say it is.”
In the post, Sixtine—who first graced the fold as part of its 2023 issue—repped a butter yellow Monday Swimwear suit with a multicolored headscarf as she lounged poolside. Looking to twin with the model? She sported Monday Swimwear’s HONOLULU TOP ($106) and BRONTE BOTTOM ($92), both in the shade ’Honey Crinkle.’
“U next to the goddess status is GIVING 😍,” one fan exclaimed in the post’s comments.
“adding these to my mood board inspo asap 👏👏,” another user cheered.
“Whoa,” SI Swimsuit covergirl Lauren Chan penned. Monday Swimwear co-founder Natasha Oakley also chimed in with a trio of heart-eyed emojis.
In addition to her modeling endeavors—as the 23-year-old has joined campaigns for Abercrombie, SKIMS, Victoria’s Secret PINK, among others—Sixtine actively champions body neutrality. She dove into the ethos of the movement before her debut photoshoot with the magazine hit newsstands in May of 2023.
“Our bodies are not there to look a certain way or be aesthetic, they’re there to provide for us and allow us to live our lives,” the model told us. She added, “I do love my body and I love my curves and I’ve come to appreciate all these things, but I don’t have to appreciate those specific aesthetic things in order to just appreciate my body for what it allows me to do.”
Sixtine, who “found a safe space in body neutrality,” also disclosed that she wanted her first SI Swimsuit shoot to make an impact beyond its images. Sporting one-of-a-kind looks in Dominica—alongside Kamie Crawford, Nicole Williams English, Padma Lakshmi and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg—she had a vision for her inaugural stint with the brand.
“If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that,” the model shared on set. She proclaimed, “I really hope that in seeing me, people see themselves. I really want people to [feel represented] and I want someone to say, ‘Oh, well that girl is not a standard size 0, 5'11" model; she looks like me. She has the same body as me.’”
